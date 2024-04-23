OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition makes better use of that big bezel

TL;DR The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition features a dual-tone dial and a blue-colored fluoro rubber-leather hybrid strap with white stitching accents.

The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition costs £30 more than the regular OnePlus Watch 2.

OnePlus is also bringing the OnePlus Pad Go to Europe.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a great smartwatch not only for OnePlus users but also for all Android users. As noted in our OnePlus Watch 2 review, it’s a good effort from OnePlus, but it’s not the perfect smartwatch. The large size of the smartwatch makes it a difficult recommendation for dainty wrists, and the large bezels on the watch do not help the aesthetics at all. OnePlus found a clever solution to hide the big bezels, as we can see in the new OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition that has just been announced.

OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition We’ve previously leaked the presence of a Nordic Blue Edition of the OnePlus Watch 2, and now the company has officially launched it.

The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition is the same internally as the regular OnePlus Watch 2. What has changed is the external look of the device. OnePlus has blessed the watch’s giant bezels with a two-tone blue dial, adding more character to the wearable, even though it could lock you into the blue-themed aesthetic. Some may find the always-visible dial graphic jarring when not on the watch face, but that is a compromise you will have to accept.

The Nordic Blue Edition has a new hybrid leather strap combining fluoro-rubber and genuine leather. As expected, it is blue in color, with white stitching that complements the two-tone dial and aesthetics of the watch. The watch face also complements the overall theme of the Watch 2, but we reckon you could get the watch face on the standard Watch 2, too.

OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition pricing and availability The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue will cost £329 in the UK and €379 (~$405) in the EU. However, we see that the Watch 2 Nordic Blue is available for £299 in the UK, including a discount that is currently live on the website. For reference, the standard edition of the OnePlus Watch 2 costs £299 in the UK and £269 after discount.

Pre-orders open today, and the special edition will be available for open sales on May 7. Pre-order offers include a free OnePlus Buds 3, a price reduction of €80 ~($85) when you pre-order in the first 48 hours, and a reduction of €30 for later.

OnePlus Pad Go arrives in Europe

Alongside the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition, the OnePlus Pad Go is also arriving in Europe. The OnePlus Pad Go will cost £299 in the UK and €329 (~$352) in the EU. Device sales have begun today.

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,408 x 1,720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet has an 8,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The OnePlus Pad Go is sold in its LTE-equipped variant.

