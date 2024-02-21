OnePlus Watch 2 FCC filing suggests there won't be LTE support

TL;DR The OnePlus Watch 2 has made its way to the FCC.

The listing reveals the smartwatch will have a 500mAh battery and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

There’s no mention of LTE connectivity support in the listing.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is only days away from its February 26, 2024, launch. As expected, the device dropped by the FCC ahead of the release. That FCC filing, however, reveals some new interesting details about the smartwatch.

In the FCC listing, we see the OPWWE231 model number, confirming this is the OnePlus-branded global variant. We first learned about this model number back in October last year via a leak. In addition to the model number, we learn that OnePlus’s next wearable will sport a 500mAh battery.

The listing also includes design schematics for the smartwatch, like the one below. Here we see that the device features pins for connecting to a charger.

FCC

However, the most interesting revelation is the connectivity information. The filing lists support for Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, as well as Bluetooth and NFC. But there is no mention of LTE support anywhere to be found. This would suggest that there may not be an LTE-enabled version of the device.

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC in Barcelona. The smartwatch will come in Black Steel and Radiant Steel (green) colors and is said to offer up to 100 hours of battery life when Smart Mode is enabled.

