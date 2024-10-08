The OnePlus Watch 2 plunges a record 30% in Prime Day 2 sale

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

While the two-day Amazon Big Deals Days sale might not have the gravitas of the original Prime Day, some of the smartwatch deals are actually better than the July event. The OnePlus Watch 2 is among the record discounts, with a huge 30% discount dropping the asking price to just $209.99. OnePlus Watch 2 for $209.99 ($90 off)

We’ve rarely even seen this 2024 wearable on sale for under $260, so the $90 markdown makes the sleek wearable a whole new prospect. Only Prime members can take advantage of the savings during this promotion, but you can snag a free 30-day trial to secure this excellent deal.

OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus x Wear OS The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's second-generation smartwatch and the first OnePlus wearable to feature the Wear OS platform, adding considerably more smart features, including access to the Google Play Store. It also features a dual-engine architecture with two chipsets working concurrently to deliver multi-day battery life. See price at Amazon Save $90.00 Prime Big Deal!

The battery life of the OnePlus Watch 2 is impressive — down to a dual-chip architecture that optimizes energy use between Wear OS 4 and a secondary chipset for background tasks. Fast charging adds convenience, with the watch topping up significantly in just 15 minutes. Fitness tracking features include over 100 activity modes, and the watch offers seamless access to Google apps like Wallet, Maps, and Assistant.

The clock is ticking on this record deal, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

You might like

Comments