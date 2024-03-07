Two ways to score $50 off the new OnePlus Watch 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The recent MWC in Barcelona saw the launch of OnePlus’ latest wearable: the OnePlus Watch 2. The Wear OS 4 device retails for $299.99, but there are two simple ways that you can already drop that price to $249.99 and be an early smartwatch adopter. OnePlus Watch 2 for $249.99 ($50 off)

Amazon Prime members can immediately score the $50 price drop via the link above, which is a nice bonus if you’re already a subscriber. if you’re not, but you’re looking to pick up the new wearable, you can always sign up for the free 30-day Prime trial for this sole purpose. You’ll nab the $50 discount and have a month of the other Prime benefits. Just be sure to cancel before the end of the trial if you don’t intend to keep the membership.

OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus x Wear OS The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's second-generation smartwatch and the first OnePlus wearable to feature the Wear OS platform, adding considerably more smart features, including access to the Google Play Store. It also features a dual-engine architecture with two chipsets working concurrently to deliver multi-day battery life. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Prime Deal

For those without the Prime perk but with an old wearable gathering dust, you can get the same savings by going directly to OnePlus. The Manufacturer is offering a guaranteed $50 off the device when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition. You can checkout the deal here. Students can save another 10%, and there are a couple of other offers available, such as bundling with some buds for extra savings.

The OnePlus Watch 2 features the latest Wear OS 4 for enhanced user experience with Google apps and remarkable battery life due to its dual-chip architecture. It supports over 100 activity modes, offers fast charging, and includes dual-frequency GPS for accurate location tracking. With a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 32GB storage, and 2GB RAM, it’s well worth a look.

