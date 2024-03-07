Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Two ways to score $50 off the new OnePlus Watch 2
The recent MWC in Barcelona saw the launch of OnePlus’ latest wearable: the OnePlus Watch 2. The Wear OS 4 device retails for $299.99, but there are two simple ways that you can already drop that price to $249.99 and be an early smartwatch adopter.
Amazon Prime members can immediately score the $50 price drop via the link above, which is a nice bonus if you’re already a subscriber. if you’re not, but you’re looking to pick up the new wearable, you can always sign up for the free 30-day Prime trial for this sole purpose. You’ll nab the $50 discount and have a month of the other Prime benefits. Just be sure to cancel before the end of the trial if you don’t intend to keep the membership.
For those without the Prime perk but with an old wearable gathering dust, you can get the same savings by going directly to OnePlus. The Manufacturer is offering a guaranteed $50 off the device when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition. You can checkout the deal here. Students can save another 10%, and there are a couple of other offers available, such as bundling with some buds for extra savings.
The OnePlus Watch 2 features the latest Wear OS 4 for enhanced user experience with Google apps and remarkable battery life due to its dual-chip architecture. It supports over 100 activity modes, offers fast charging, and includes dual-frequency GPS for accurate location tracking. With a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 32GB storage, and 2GB RAM, it’s well worth a look.
