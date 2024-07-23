The OnePlus Watch 2 hits record-low prices, saving you $50

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great smartwatch at a discount? We may have just the deal you were looking for. The OnePlus Watch 2 is currently $50 off, bringing the price down to $250. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the OnePlus Watch 2 reach since its launch, last March. Get the OnePlus Watch 2 for only $250

This deal comes from Amazon, and it isn’t labeled as any specific type of sale. This means we have no idea how long the offer will stick around. That said, you can get this lowered price on both versions of the OnePlus Watch 2: Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus x Wear OS The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's second-generation smartwatch and the first OnePlus wearable to feature the Wear OS platform, adding considerably more smart features, including access to the Google Play Store. It also features a dual-engine architecture with two chipsets working concurrently to deliver multi-day battery life. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a huge leap forward compared to the brand’s first attempt at making a smartwatch. For starters, this one comes with Wear OS 4 right out of the box. This puts it up to par with the biggest competitors out there, granting access to all the Wear OS apps we know and love. Not to mention, you’ll get all the other Wear OS features, such as Google Pay support. It also helps that the design is pretty nice, too.

We especially loved its battery life. We managed to keep it alive for about 53 hours on a single charge, and using it quite heavily. That said, OnePlus claims you can extend that to up to 100 hours! And when we needed to charge, we were able to go from 0% to 100% in 50 minutes.

This is the first time we see the OnePlus Watch 2 at this price, and we’re not sure how long the deal will last, so you best sign up for it soon if you’re interested!

Also, if you prefer Samsung’s smartwatches, we also caught a nice deal on the Silver version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is currently 29% off. This brings the price down to $283.42.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Silver) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Silver) The rotating crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Amazon Save $116.57 Limited Time Deal!

