Oxygen OS 15 could bring new battery optimizations for video apps (APK teardown)

TL;DR We’ve spotted a new Video Battery Saver feature in the latest Android 15 beta release for the OnePlus 12.

The feature aims to extend battery life by optimizing usage when a video playback app is in use.

The feature could roll out to users with Oxygen OS 15 later this year.

OnePlus is working on a new Video Battery Saver feature that aims to decrease battery drain in select video playback apps. The feature is currently in development, and it could arrive with the Android 15 update for OnePlus devices.

We’ve spotted the upcoming Video Battery Saver feature in the second Android 15 beta update for the OnePlus 12 (h/t: 1NormalUsername on X, formerly Twitter). As you can see in the screenshots below, the feature appears alongside other power-saving settings on the device. Its description states that it automatically “optimizes battery usage when a supported video app is draining the battery.”

Although the description does not shed more light on the underlying battery optimizations, it adds that the feature may adversely affect the video-watching experience. Strings related to the feature further highlight that it could impact the video quality, audio, and haptics. But since the feature is not yet functional, we can’t say whether the battery gains will be worth the trade-off.

Code Copy Text <string name="low_power_mode_off">Video battery saver off</string> <string name="low_power_mode_on">Video battery saver on</string> <string name="notification_content">Optimizing battery usage for video playback. May impact the quality of video, audio, and haptics.</string> <string name="notification_title">Video battery saver on</string>

In addition to the Video Battery Saver feature, the latest Android 15 beta update from OnePlus includes mentions of an upcoming Charging Limit feature. It will cap the battery level at 80% when a device has been charging for too long in a bid to slow down battery aging.

