OnePlus could soon let users cap battery level at 80% to slow aging (APK teardown)

TL;DR OnePlus is working on a new battery health feature that will let users limit the battery level to 80% when charging for extended periods.

We’ve spotted code related to the in-development feature in the latest Android 15 beta update for OnePlus devices.

The feature aims to slow down battery aging when users charge their devices for extended periods.

OnePlus is working on a new battery health feature that could roll to users with the Android 15 update. The feature will let users limit charging to 80% when connected to a charger for extended periods.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Code spotted in OnePlus’ second Android 15 beta release (h/t: 1NormalUsername on X, formerly Twitter) points towards an in-development feature called “Charging Limit.” The strings reveal that the feature will limit the battery level to 80% when a device has been charging for too long.

The Charging limit feature won’t be enabled by default, and Oxygen OS will push an alert notifying users of the feature when they keep their devices connected to a wall outlet for a long time. The notification states that the feature will help “slow down battery aging.” Here are some more strings highlighting how the feature may work upon release:

Code Copy Text <string name="regular_charge_protect_open_alert_content">Your device has been charging for too long. To avoid damage to the battery, \"Charging limit\" has been turned on.</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_open_alert_know">OK</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_open_alert_set">Settings</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_open_alert_title">\"Charging limit\" turned on</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_recommend_alert_content">Your device has been charging for a long time. Turning this feature on can slow down battery aging.</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_recommend_alert_no">Cancel</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_recommend_alert_title">Turn on \"Charging limit\"</string> <string name="regular_charge_protect_recommend_alert_yes">Turn on</string> <string name="regular_charge_protection_content">To slow down battery aging, the battery level will always be kept at 80% while charging. This feature will automatically turn on when your device has been charging for too long.</string> <string name="regular_charge_protection_notification_content">To slow down battery aging, the battery level will always be kept at 80% while charging.</string>

Note that the upcoming feature is not the same as the Optimized Charging feature currently available on OnePlus devices. While Optimized Charging also limits the battery level to 80%, it predicts user behavior and tops up the rest of the battery 100 minutes before the user is likely to unplug the device. In contrast, Charging Limit will always keep the battery level at 80% while plugged in, making it more useful for those who permanently keep their phones connected to a charger.

