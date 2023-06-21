OnePlus makes its tablet and phones work together like iPads and iPhones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has released its latest software update.

The Oxygen OS 13.1 OTA update is available for the OnePlus Pad and every handset between the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 11 series.

The update brings three new features: cellular data sharing, Auto Connect, and App Relay Playing.

OnePlus has started to roll out its latest software update for Oxygen OS 13.1. The OnePlus Pad and everything between the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 11 series will have access to the new update. In addition to some system improvements, the update will bring three new features: cellular data sharing, Auto Connect, and App Relay Playing. Here’s what you need to know about these features.

Cellular data sharing OnePlus has enabled cellular data sharing between its phones and tablet. This new feature makes a OnePlus phone and Pad interoperable with each other. However, both devices can only be 1o meters apart for it to work. When activated, the Pad can use the phone’s mobile network without needing to setup a mobile hotspot. If the tablet connects to Wi-Fi, mobile network sharing will be disconnected.

This feature is also said to allow call and message sharing. So like a connected iPhone and iPad, if you receive a call on your phone, you can answer it with your tablet instead. Similarly, if you get a text message, you’ll be able to read and respond to it on the tablet as well.

Auto Connect As it turns out, Auto Connect was actually included with the OnePlus Pad when it launched. But the Oxygen OS 13.1 update is now making that feature usable. This feature is said to automatically connect OnePlus devices when they are nearby. It’s designed to take the hassle out of manually connecting the tablet to the phone and makes it possible to receive notifications and copy and paste information between the devices.

App Relay Playing Arguably, the most interesting feature coming to OnePlus devices is the App Relay Playing function. Once connected, you’ll be able to extend your phone screen to the tablet. With this feature, users can freely switch between devices without interruption when working on documents, watching TV, or doing some other activity.

To download the update, users can go to System Updates, located in Settings. The page should tell you if the update is available.

