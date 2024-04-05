OnePlus 13 could debut a dramatic new design with a quad-curved display

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus and OPPO are reportedly using micro quad-curved panels for their upcoming flagships.

The OnePlus 13 could be the first OnePlus phone to debut with this new design element.

The OnePlus 12 marked a welcome return to form for the brand, but the upcoming OnePlus 13 could be poised to deliver an even bigger shake-up.

In a recent exchange on X (formerly Twitter), reliable tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that OnePlus, alongside sister company OPPO, might be using a “micro quad-curved panel” for its upcoming flagships. This tweet was a response to a claim that OPPO’s next flagship, the Find X8 Ultra, will be using a Micro Quad-Curved display. Let’s break down what this information means.

What is “Micro Quad-Curved” even?

This buzzword likely describes a display featuring subtle curves on all four sides. We’re familiar with curved side edges, but imagine those curves extending to the top and bottom as well, creating a seamless, almost bezel-less look. While the functional benefits might be minimal, the wow factor is undeniable.

HUAWEI dabbled in this territory a few years ago, and more recently, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched with a similar curved display called “All Around Liquid Display.” It seems “micro quad-curved” might be OPPO’s name for the same. Evidently, smartphone companies seem intent on outdoing each other with flashy names for their latest design quirks.

Could this be the big OnePlus feature next year? Of course, this is all speculation for now, but if Brar’s hints are accurate, the OnePlus 13 could be the first to sport this visually distinctive design in the US. Interestingly, the tweet suggests some mid-range OnePlus devices might also get this treatment. While it’s doubtful that this includes the Nord series, we wouldn’t be surprised if this new design language trickles down to the OnePlus 13R, i.e., if there is one.

The OnePlus 13 launch is still too far away, but we can speculate it’ll likely offer the usual performance improvements and, hopefully, address the need for a camera upgrade. Previous whispers hinted at a major design shake-up for the OnePlus 13, potentially ditching the circular camera module’s placement attached to the side frame.

I personally wouldn’t mind if the OnePlus flagships start looking a little more like their gorgeous OPPO siblings.

