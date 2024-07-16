From budget phones to foldables, there are some killer OnePlus Prime Day deals

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and there’s no shortage of smartphone deals already. Some of the best deals are coming from OnePlus, though, covering foldables, budget phones, and everything in between.

Perhaps the most eye-catching discount applies to the OnePlus Open, as the foldable phone is retailing for $1,299.99 ($500 off). It’s not the latest foldable, but it still brings great cameras, flagship-tier performance, and a smartphone screen that actually makes the device feel like a conventional phone.

Don’t care for foldables but still want a flagship phone? Then the OnePlus 12 has received a notable price cut to $599.99 ($200 off the launch price). Expect top-tier performance, a 5,400mAh battery with super-fast wired charging, and a great screen. Just don’t hold your breath for wireless charging, water resistance, or great all-round cameras.

Perhaps the best deal of the lot is the OnePlus 12R, which is available for just $349.99 ($150 off). That’s a great deal in light of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5,500mAh battery, 120Hz OLED screen, and 80W wired charging. It lacks wireless charging, water resistance, and great cameras, but who cares for just $350?

Finally, those on the hunt for a cheap Android phone can do worse than the OnePlus Nord N30 for $229.99 ($70 off). The low-end OnePlus handset brings a 108MP main camera, 128GB of expandable storage, a headphone jack, and a large battery with impressively fast 50W wired charging. Just don’t expect plenty of horsepower, solid secondary cameras, or even an OLED screen.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Then you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these and other deals.

