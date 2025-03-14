Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Mysterious OnePlus 'Pagani' rumors spark theories of a new foldable
24 minutes ago
- A leaker hints that OnePlus is working on a device with the codename “Pagani.”
- Another leaker claims this device is a foldable.
- It’s possible Pagani could be the company’s next book-style foldable or the OnePlus 13 Mini.
Earlier this year, OnePlus stated that it has no plans to launch a foldable this year. While it may not launch a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025, it appears the company is at least working on something new. A leak hints that OnePlus is toiling away on a new device, and it’s suggested it could be an Android foldable.
Today, trusted tipster Max Jambor shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) that simply reads “OnePlus : Pagani.” After Jambor published his social post, fellow tipster Abhishek Yadav quoted the post and stated that “Pagani” is a book-style foldable.
OnePlus Pagani = Foldable 📖 https://t.co/YNOkXCuClN— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 14, 2025
As mentioned earlier, OnePlus said it would not launch a foldable this year. The company stated:
At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.
So, it’s peculiar that Yadav would suggest this is a foldable phone. It’s possible this could be guesswork on Yadav’s part, but it’s also possible he could be saying Pagani is a foldable OnePlus will release in 2026. Another possibility is this could be a new flip-style foldable the company is working on. Or maybe it’s not a foldable at all, but rather the OnePlus 13 Mini that’s expected to launch around May.
At the end of the day, this is all speculation. There’s only so much information we can pull from two words. We’ll have to wait for more details before we can start piecing together the puzzle.