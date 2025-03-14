Mysterious OnePlus 'Pagani' rumors spark theories of a new foldable

Earlier this year, OnePlus stated that it has no plans to launch a foldable this year. While it may not launch a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025, it appears the company is at least working on something new. A leak hints that OnePlus is toiling away on a new device, and it’s suggested it could be an Android foldable .

Today, trusted tipster Max Jambor shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) that simply reads “OnePlus : Pagani.” After Jambor published his social post, fellow tipster Abhishek Yadav quoted the post and stated that “Pagani” is a book-style foldable.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus said it would not launch a foldable this year. The company stated:

At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.

So, it’s peculiar that Yadav would suggest this is a foldable phone. It’s possible this could be guesswork on Yadav’s part, but it’s also possible he could be saying Pagani is a foldable OnePlus will release in 2026. Another possibility is this could be a new flip-style foldable the company is working on. Or maybe it’s not a foldable at all, but rather the OnePlus 13 Mini that’s expected to launch around May.