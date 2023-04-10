OnePlus Pad is up for preorder, wants you to pay $100 without knowing the price

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is opening up preorders for its first Android tablet.

Preorders require a deposit of $100 to hold your place in line.

Those who put down a deposit will get a free gift.

The OnePlus Pad is getting close to its full launch. Before that happens, the company is allowing consumers to reserve the device before its release. But if you want to preorder the tablet, you’ll have to throw down some money first without knowing how much it actually costs.

The OnePlus Pad is OnePlus’s first entry into the Android tablet market. With specs like an 11.61-inch 144Hz display, 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, it sounds like it will be a solid product.

OnePlus is offering the chance to be first in line to receive the OnePlus Pad. Starting today, you can go to the OnePlus.com website and put in your reservation. But the catch is, the reservation requires a down payment of $100. You’ll be expected to pay this amount before knowing the cost of the tablet.

According to the company, it will reveal the full price tag later this month on April 25. Those who have submitted a preorder will be charged the remaining amount on the same day. Fortunately, the deposit is fully refundable.

Along with the $100 payment, those who preorder the device will reportedly get a free gift. This gift can either be the OnePlus Folio Keyboard or the OnePlus Stylo. Additionally, you’ll also be able to bundle the items for a 50% off deal or include the OnePlus Buds Z2 for 60% off.

