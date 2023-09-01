The OnePlus Pad Go could be the company's next tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Two new model numbers, OPD2304 and OPD2305, were spotted on the BIS website.

The OPD2304 model number was also spotted alongside the “OnePlus Pad Go” moniker.

Android tablets are still nowhere as omnipresent as iPads are, but we’ve seen a resurgence in recent months. More manufacturers have released tablets, including Google with the Pixel Tablet, and they all hope consumers appreciate the abundant options these days. OnePlus also released its OnePlus Pad tablet this year, but it seems the company is looking for another go at the market with the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go.

Reliable tipster @1NormalUsername spotted a post on the OnePlus forums referencing the new “OnePlus Pad Go” and a new “OPD2304” in the device identifier fields.

Ordinarily, these fields are easy to manipulate. The screenshot by itself would not be credible evidence of the existence of the OnePlus Pad Go. The post was also promptly deleted after spotting and could not be located again.

However, @1NormalUsername also spotted the same OPD2304 model number on the Bureau of Indian Standards website.

The OPD2304 and its sibling OPD2305 are part of the “tablet” product group on the official government website. Both of these devices were registered recently, on August 16, 2023. They sit alongside the OPD2203, the model number of the OnePlus Pad.

With all of this in place, we can join a few dots and make some educated guesses on the situation here: OnePlus is working on a new tablet, which could be called the OnePlus Pad Go. The OnePlus Pad Go could have the model number OPD2304. The two model numbers spotted on BIS (OPD2304, OPD2305) could possibly relate to two variants of the OnePlus Pad Go. These could be the Wi-Fi and Cellular variants of the tablet, as is usually the custom with tablets. Since the tablets were spotted on BIS, they are destined for the Indian market at least. The original OnePlus Pad came only in a Wi-Fi variant, and many missed cellular connectivity on this otherwise capable tablet (though OnePlus gave a good workaround by using your OnePlus phone as a hotspot directly from the tablet). So, it would make sense that OnePlus would go with a Wi-Fi and a cellular variant this time.

With the moniker “Go,” OnePlus could target a lower-price segment and thus compete against other affordable tablets. However, note that this is pure speculation on our end, based on how other corporates usually use this moniker in their product lineups.

OnePlus has not confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Pad Go in any capacity. There is a chance that the model numbers spotted do not pertain to the OnePlus Pad Go but to some other device or that the device’s branding could change by the time it gets ready for release. There is also a chance that the company will decide not to release the OPD2304 and OPD2305. But the presence of these model numbers on a government standards website is a good indication that something around them was and probably is in the works.

We hope to learn more about the OnePlus Pad Go soon.

