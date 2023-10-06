OnePlus Pad Go launched: A budget Android tablet with a lot to offer

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the Pad Go, an 11.35-inch budget tablet with a large battery.

The tablet also features 33W fast charging, 8GB RAM, and four speakers.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Go, following the impressive OnePlus Pad unveiled earlier this year. The new Android tablet is aimed at price-conscious buyers looking to pick up a large-screen device on the cheap. It features an 11.35-inch 90Hz LCD panel with a 2,408 x 17,20 resolution and a squarish 7:5 aspect ratio, the same as the more premium OnePlus Pad.

Inside is an 8,000mAh battery with OnePlus’ 33W fast charging (adapter in the box). The company says the battery provides up to 514 hours of standby time and 40 hours of music playback. This gives the budget tablet an edge over competition from under $250 tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

The OnePlus Pad Go is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip, and you also get 8GB of RAM across all variants. Most competing tablets in this price segment don’t go beyond 6GB of RAM, so this is definitely a plus point for Pad Go.

Both the 128GB and 256GB storage versions of the tablet feature LTE connectivity. A Wi-Fi version of the tablet is also available for less money, and it supports cellular data sharing via a mobile phone.

The OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with four speakers, which OnePlus says can automatically switch left and right audio channels depending on the screen’s direction to provide accurate stereo sound. The Pad Go also supports Dolby Atmos.

You get an 8MP camera on the front and another 8MP camera at the back.

OnePlus Pad Go: Availability The OnePlus Pad Go will be available in India for open sale starting October 20. Pre-orders will begin on October 12. There’s no word on a US launch right now.

The Wi-Fi-only version of the slate costs Rs 19,999 (~$240). The 128GB LTE model is priced at Rs 21,999 (~$254), while the 256GB LTE variant comes in at Rs 23,999 (~$288).

