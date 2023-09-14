It increasingly looks like the OnePlus Pad Go could only land in one country

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The official OnePlus India account on X (formerly known as Twitter) hinted at the OnePlus Pad Go.

No other OnePlus accounts posted this teaser, leading us to believe the tablet could be an India exclusive.

The tablet has also only appeared in Indian regulatory bodies.

OnePlus launched its very first Android tablet earlier this year. In our review of the OnePlus Pad, we noted its unique design, including an interesting rear camera module. The Pad has a lot going for it, but it’s also pretty expensive. That’s why we were excited to see rumors that a cheaper variant is on the way.

Today, we have more evidence that the OnePlus Pad Go — the cheaper variant’s supposed name — is coming soon. The official OnePlus India account on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) posted a cryptic image of what appears to be the Pad Go. Check it out below:

The post doesn’t give much away about the Pad Go. It confirms the design will be reminiscent of the OnePlus Pad, and the #AllPlayAllDay hashtag suggests it’s a media-focused device with good battery life.

What says a lot, though, is that no other OnePlus accounts posted this teaser. Surely, if the OnePlus Pad Go were coming to the United States, the UK, or other areas, the X accounts related to those areas would have also posted this. They didn’t.

Additionally, when we first saw the Pad Go leak, it was through an Indian regulatory body called the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). As far as we know, the tablet hasn’t appeared in any other regulatory listings.

In other words, it looks like the OnePlus Pad Go is coming to India only. Obviously, OnePlus could expand its availability eventually, but our money is on this landing only in India, at least at first.

