OnePlus could launch a more affordable OnePlus Pad, and here's what to expect

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is reportedly working on a new affordable Android tablet.

The tablet is rumored to feature an 11.6-inch 144Hz display, a Dimensity 8350 SoC, and a 9,520mAh battery.

The leaked specifications match the recently released OPPO Pad 3, suggesting a potential global launch as a rebranded OnePlus tablet.

One can argue that iPads are the best tablets you can buy, but there’s no denying that there is still decent demand for budget Android tablets. OnePlus offers the OnePlus Pad 2 for $550 and the older OnePlus Pad for $300, but it seems the company is working on another budget Android tablet.

Leaker Digital Chat Station mentioned on Weibo that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. This “Standard Edition” tablet could come with an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD with a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution. Powering the tablet could be the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. This tablet could have a beefy 9,520mAh battery and may support up to 67W wired fast charging. The tablet could also have an 8MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

Digital Chat Station mentioned in the comments to the post that the tablet will be launched very soon.

If all of these specifications sound familiar, it’s because OPPO recently launched the OPPO Pad 3 in China with the same specifications.

The OPPO Pad 3 weighs 536g and is just 6.29mm thin. It comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM LPDDR5X RAM options. Storage options include 128GB UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 for the 256GB and 512GB options. The tablet also supports the OPPO Pencil 2. It comes in three colors in China: silver, purple, and dark blue.

Neither OnePlus nor OPPO has mentioned a global launch for this device, but the specifications of the OPPO Pad 3 match the leaked specifications of this upcoming OnePlus Tablet.

Further, given that the OnePlus Pad (2023) came with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the OnePlus Pad 2 (2024) came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Dimensity 8350 SoC is placed lower than both flagship chips but slots above the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC seen on the OnePlus Pad Go (2023) sold in some regions.

So, this rebranded OPPO Pad 3 could take the form of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 (or Pad 2 Go, depending on how the company names it). Either way, given the SoC choice, this tablet is likely to be cheaper than the OnePlus Pad and Pad 2. OnePlus also uses different Colors, Materials, and Finish (CMF) when rebranding products from the Chinese market for Global markets, so we could see different colors for this tablet.

We’ll keep an eye out for more information on this OnePlus tablet. Hopefully, OnePlus will bring it to global markets, including the US, as there is definitely a dearth of good-budget Android tablets that balance performance and price.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments