Prime Day 2 brings the OnePlus Pad deal we've been waiting for

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

OnePlus really hit the ground running with its first foray into the Android tablet market. We said as much in our OnePlus Pad review, with our main question mark being whether the price would be enough to lure iPad users over. That’s much less of a concern thanks to this OnePlus Pad deal in the latest Amazon sale. OnePlus Pad for $399.99 ($80 off)

The OnePlus Pad has only been available for a few months, and we’ve tracked very few promotions in that time beyond bundle deals with the magnetic keyboard. This is by far the biggest discount to date and is unlikely to be surpassed this side of Christmas. If you’re not a Prime member already, you can start your free 30-day trial to take advantage of the offer.

The OnePlus Pad features an 11.6-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate that looks crisp and vibrant. The tablet is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In true OnePlus fashion, its 9,510mAh battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging, and the device can be paired with optional accessories like the OnePlus Stylo stylus and a magnetic keyboard. It may be some time before the OnePlus Pad gets the sort of recognition that Samsung and Apple enjoy, but it certainly makes a compelling case for itself.

The sale only runs until Wednesday night, so act fast if you’re interested. The button below takes you to the deal.

