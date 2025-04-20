A new OnePlus tablet just cleared the FCC, but it's not the one we were expecting

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The OnePlus Pad 2 with its keyboard cover and stylus

TL;DR A new OnePlus tablet has been spotted in an FCC listing, labeled as the OnePlus Pad 3R.

The listing doesn’t reveal much about the tablet’s hardware specs.

A new OnePlus Pencil was also filed alongside it, and both products could launch soon.

For the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling about a new high-end OnePlus tablet. Most signs pointed to it being a follow-up to last year’s OnePlus Pad 2 — possibly a “Pad 2 Pro” with flagship-tier specs. But now, a fresh FCC filing suggests OnePlus might be heading in a different direction entirely.

As first reported by Droid Life, a new OnePlus device has appeared in the FCC database under the model number OPD2408. The listing identifies it as a tablet and includes a label that clearly names it the “OnePlus Pad 3R.” Also appearing in the FCC database is a new stylus under model number OPN2405, officially named the “OnePlus Pencil.”

The FCC documents mention support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and wireless power transfer (WPT) on the tablet, though it’s unclear whether that last bit means we’re getting actual wireless charging. That’s still a rare feature on tablets, so it’s best to stay skeptical for now. The device is described as working in both standalone and keyboard-laptop modes, and the hardware/software builds are listed as OPD2408_11 and OPD2408_15.0.0.61, respectively.

That’s about all the FCC confirms on paper, but it’s what’s missing that makes things interesting. Prior leaks about this device hinted at a powerful tablet, possibly a rebadged version of the OPPO Pad 4 Pro, which was launched in China.

That model features a 13.2-inch 3K+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a massive 12,140mAh battery. OnePlus often mirrors OPPO’s hardware under a different name, so expectations were set for something similar, if not identical.

So, where does the “Pad 3R” name come into play? That’s where things get a bit confusing. In the phone lineup, OnePlus typically reserves the “R” moniker for slightly trimmed-down, mid-range versions of its flagship devices, such as the OnePlus 13R compared to the full-fledged OnePlus 13.

But if this is truly the tablet with all those rumored high-end specs, branding it as “3R” instead of “2 Pro” suggests OnePlus might be rethinking how it positions its tablets.

Still, all we know for sure is that a new tablet, possibly called the OnePlus Pad 3R, is on the way. And with both the tablet and stylus now clearing the FCC, it might not be long before we see an official announcement.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.