You can snag the OnePlus Pad 3 for its lowest Amazon price of $595 right now

If a new tablet is on your wishlist, take a look at the OnePlus Pad 3, which is now at its lowest ever price during the Prime Day event. It’s offering a deal that’s hard to ignore if you’re keen on getting some solid hardware at a great price. OnePlus Pad 3 for $594.99 (14% off)

For a limited time, you can get the OnePlus Pad 3 for $594.99, slashed from its regular price of $699.99. That’s a 15% discount compared to the retail price, making it an appealing choice for those looking for a capable tablet at a competitive rate.

OnePlus Pad 3 Flagship-killing tablet. The OnePlus Pad 3 is a true step into the flagship tablet race, pairing Qualcomm's best chipset with an upgraded design and some of our favorite tablet software features in the business.

The OnePlus Pad 3 has everything you’d want to see in an Android tablet. It boasts a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with an adaptive 144 Hz refresh rate, offering clear and smooth visuals. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Built to handle anything from multitasking to demanding apps, the tablet’s 12,140 mAh battery with 80W fast charging means you can stay unplugged longer, supported by real-world tests showing strong usage durations. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and features eight speakers for an immersive audio experience. Its slim, aluminum body weighs around 675 grams, adding to its portability.

Remember, Prime Day deals are reserved for Prime subscribers. If you’re not already a member, consider signing up for the 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other exclusive offers.

