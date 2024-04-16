The latest OnePlus Pad 2 leak hints at a powerful upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus Pad 2 could feature Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

We can expect the OnePlus Pad 2 to launch in the second half of 2024.

After surprising the market with a strong debut in the well-received OnePlus Pad, OnePlus could be setting its sights on Samsung’s dominance in the high-end Android tablet space. If early hints hold true, the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 could finally fill the void for a true Galaxy Tab competitor in the Android tablet market.

Tech journalist Max Jambor, who previously hinted at a second-half 2024 launch for the OnePlus Pad 2, has now revealed that the upcoming tablet will be running on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This powerhouse processor drives 2024’s top-tier smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and will also be powering the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 represents a significant leap from the capable MediaTek Dimensity 9000 found in the original OnePlus Pad. A flagship chipset could pave the way for other exciting upgrades, such as a possible switch from an LCD to an AMOLED panel — a hallmark of Samsung’s premium tablets.

While these upgrades might lead to a higher price for the OnePlus Pad 2, the company could still find a way to offer compelling value compared to Samsung’s offerings. Alternatively, OnePlus might mirror its smartphone strategy and release a more budget-friendly “R” variant of the OnePlus Pad 2. For now, we can only speculate.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is anticipated to launch in the second half of 2024, potentially hot on the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series, which should be announced in July.

