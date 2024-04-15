The OnePlus Pad 2 launch window may have just leaked

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed that the OnePlus Pad 2 is coming in the second half of 2024.

That would be more than a year after the original OnePlus Pad was first revealed.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad last year, and we thought it was one of the better Android tablets at the time. The company has since launched the OnePlus Pad Go, but a leaker has revealed that the OnePlus Pad 2 is in the works while also dishing out a launch window.

Journalist and leaker Max Jambor has claimed on X that the OnePlus Pad 2 is coming in the second half of 2024. That would be a significant change from the original Pad’s February launch date and April sale date.

In any event, we expect the OnePlus Pad 2 to pick up where the original Pad left off. We praised the slate for its design, brisk performance, and 67W wired charging. We did, however, criticize the tablet for its use of a proprietary charging standard, the camera-based face unlock in lieu of a fingerprint scanner, and the lack of some ecosystem features at launch.

So we’d definitely like to see the OnePlus Pad 2 gaining comprehensive USB-PD charging support and a fingerprint scanner, for starters. We’re also hoping OnePlus copies Samsung tablets and offers microSD storage.

