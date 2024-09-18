Deal: Save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2 and get the OnePlus Buds 3 for free!

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

If you’re looking for an excellent Android tablet, there is no doubt the OnePlus Pad 2 should be on your radar. It isn’t exactly cheap, but there are occasional deals that make it a much more enticing purchase, such as today’s! Right now, you can save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2, bringing the price down to $450. Additionally, the manufacturer is throwing in a set of OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds for free! Get the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Buds 3 for $450

This offer is available directly from OnePlus. It’s worth noting that there are a few factors to consider to get the full value of this sale. The first $50 discount is automatic. Then, you can save another $50 by using coupon code SEP50. To get the earbuds, you’ll need to make sure to add them under the “Free Gift” section of the buy page.

OnePlus Pad 2 with free OnePlus Buds 3 OnePlus Pad 2 with free OnePlus Buds 3 Power-packed flagship tablet. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, rapid charging, and monster battery life, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a flagship-grade Android tablet. See price at OnePlus Save $199.99 Use code: SEP50

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a worthy 2024 high-end tablet. We especially loved its aluminum design, which makes the pad feel and look amazing. Of course, you’ll also get great performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 8-12GB of RAM.

The display is also very impressive. The 12.1-inch panel offers a super crisp 3,000 x 2,120 resolution, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and the brightness can reach 900 nits. All factors combined, this is one of the best displays on any Android tablet. We found battery life amazing, as the tablet would last us multiple days on a single charge. And when it’s time to charge, it juices up at 67W, which is pretty fast.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are not really among the best wireless earbuds, but they are great if you’re getting them for free. They have cool features like touch controls, a 44-hour battery life, an IP55 rating, and active noise cancelation. They certainly seem like earbuds that should have a price higher than their $100 MSRP.

Want in on this offer? Go get yours as soon as you can. It’s not often we see a nice discount on top of a free product. If you’re not quite convinced, check out other great options in our list of the best Android tablets.

