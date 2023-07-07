OnePlus foldable phone could run a special version of OxygenOS

SmartPrix/Steve Hemmerstoffer

TL;DR The software on the OnePlus Open, the company’s first foldable phone, could be called OxygenOS Fold.

The name seems borrowed from OPPO’s ColorOS Fold software that runs on foldables like the Find N2.

OxygenOS Fold will likely get the same features as OPPO’s skin.

Yesterday, leaker Max Jambor revealed the possible marketing name of OnePlus’ upcoming foldable phone. Expected to be called the OnePlus Open, the device is said to come with a special version of OxygenOS. According to Twitter tipster SnoopyTech, the software will be called “OxygenOS Fold.” It is likely a version of the OnePlus skin tailored to the foldable phone’s form factor. Jambor also confirmed the name of the new OxygenOS version for the OnePlus Open by calling the leak “accurate.”

SnoopyTech

It’s no surprise that OnePlus is adapting OxygenOS for the OnePlus Open. The firm’s mothership OPPO already has book-style foldable phones like the Find N2 running a special version of ColorOS adapted for the folding design. The software allows users to open three apps simultaneously using a floating window. It also enables drag and drop between apps, scales popular apps to OPPO’s “FlexForm” mode, and more.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority ColorOS Fold on OPPO Find N2

Since ColorOS and OxygenOS are deeply linked and are essentially developed by the same team on the same core code, you can expect the OnePlus Open to feature a very similar software experience as the Find N2.

The OnePlus foldable is expected to launch sometime in August. It may be around the same time as the stable Android 14 rollout, making the device a prime candidate for receiving the new software. In fact, we know OPPO is already working on an Android 14 version of ColorOS Fold since popular tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared a screenshot of the same running on the Find N2.

Comments