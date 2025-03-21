OnePlus could finally be launching a smaller smartwatch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus may soon launch a smaller smartwatch, rebranding the OPPO Watch X2 Mini for global markets.

OPPO has teased the Watch X2 Mini on its official Weibo account, showing a gold design and classic round dial.

A leaker on X has suggested that the new wearable will feature a 43mm dial and an 18mm strap.

OnePlus has been expanding its smartwatch lineup in recent years, but its offerings have remained on the larger side. That could be about to change, as a new teaser suggests a OnePlus-branded smaller smartwatch could be on the way.

According to leaker Abhishek Yadav on X, the OPPO Watch X2 Mini will launch globally under the OnePlus name. OPPO has already teased the upcoming watch on its official Weibo account, showcasing a gold design and describing it as “pure and shining, as bright as gold.” The teaser highlights a classic round dial and a premium aesthetic, though full details remain under wraps.

Based on Yadav’s post, the Watch X2 Mini will feature a 43mm dial and an 18mm strap, making it noticeably smaller than the OnePlus Watch 3, which has a 47mm case. This suggests it will cater to users who prefer more compact smartwatches, though it remains unclear whether it will retain the same features as its larger counterparts.

This move wouldn’t be surprising, given OnePlus’ recent strategy of rebranding OPPO smartwatches for global markets. The OnePlus Watch 3, currently available for pre-order, is essentially a rebranded OPPO Watch X2, with both devices sharing identical hardware and running Wear OS 5. Whether the X2 Mini will come to be known as the OnePlus Watch 3 Mini globally is pure speculation.

If Yadav’s post is accurate, further details, including specs, battery life, and regional availability, should become clearer in the coming weeks as OnePlus gears up for an official launch.

