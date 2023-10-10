OnePlus Open US price leaked, could undercut Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Roland Quandt/WinFuture

TL;DR The US price of the OnePlus Open has leaked.

The phone could cost less than the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The device will also reportedly come to Europe, barring Germany.

OnePlus Open is getting ready to make its global debut. The company confirmed just a few hours ago that the phone will launch very soon, and now, we have access to leaked official images and the possible US price of the device.

According to WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus Open will cost $1,699. This is well above the previously expected price of $1,450 but still less than the $1,800 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. By charging $100 less than Samsung and Google, OnePlus could be hoping its first foldable phone becomes an attractive proposition for buyers.

The leak reveals that the OnePlus Open will also launch in Europe, barring Germany. However, the European price of the phone is still under wraps.

OnePlus Open specs

Roland Quandt/WinFuture

Apart from the top-tier Snapdragon SoC, the OnePlus Open is expected to bear a 7.8-inch OLED folding display on the inside and a 6.31-inch OLED panel on the outside. The camera setup of the phone is expected to be one of its key elements. Tuned by Hasselblad, the OnePlus Open is said to feature two 48MP cameras for wide and ultrawide photography and a 64MP telephoto sensor for zoom.

The foldable is also expected to get a sizeable 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There might be other storage tiers, but we don’t have information on them right now.

A 4,800mAh battery could power the package with 67W fast charging. There’s no word on wireless charging, but we can’t rule out the feature until the phone launches.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Open, which is now confirmed to be the same phone as the OPPO Find N3, will launch in the US on October 19. We’re still waiting for an official confirmation from OnePlus about the launch date, though.

