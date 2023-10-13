Newly leaked OnePlus Open images shows the foldable in gold

Evan Blass

TL;DR Hands-on images of the OPPO Find N3/OnePlus Open have leaked.

The images give us our first look at a gold colorway for the device.

Another leak has provided details on the camera.

We’re only about a week away from the launch of the OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3. But that’s not stopping tipsters from leaking new information about the foldable. This time, we have two leaks giving us new hands-on images and camera details.

The first leak comes from tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter). In a post, Blass shared four photos of the foldable phone out in the wild. Previously, we have seen the handset in black and green, but these images show the device in a gold colorway. We also get a good look at the triple-camera setup in the back, something the company has been hiding in previews.

Speaking of cameras, the second leak comes from Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. According to the leak, the phone will have a 48MP dual-layer transistor outsole main camera and a 64MP periscope with 3x optical zoom/6x lossless zoom support. Previously, it was rumored that the 64MP sensor would be a telephoto lens. The third sensor is believed to be a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

Digital Chat Station

In addition, the leak alleges that the device has a 2K 120Hz BOE screen with a peak brightness of 2800 nits. Comparatively, the Pixel Fold’s outer screen offers a peak brightness of 1,550 nits, while the inner screen can get up to 1,450 nits brightness. OPPO/OnePlus’s phone may also support 100W charging with 67W fast charging, but there may not be a wireless charging option.

The OPPO Find N3/OnePlus Open will be announced on October 19. There’s no official price yet, but it’s believed that the device will cost $1,699 in the US.

