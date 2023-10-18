Leaks spoil the party for OnePlus and OPPO's new foldables

TL;DR Leakers have extensively leaked renders and specifications of the OPPO Find N3 and the OnePlus Open.

Both devices are identical, with the OPPO Find N3 launching in China while the OnePlus Open launches globally tomorrow.

Pricing is rumored to be $1,699 for the 512GB storage and 16GB RAM variant.

We’re gearing up for the global launch of the foldable siblings, the OPPO Find N3 and the OnePlus Open. While the OPPO Find N3 is likely intended for the Chinese market, the OnePlus Open is expected to launch globally, competing against the best smartphones to buy. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow across two separate events. But if you cannot wait anymore, leaks have detailed practically every detail about these two foldable flagship phones.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared many images of the OPPO Find N3 across multiple angles and its four color variants. The Find N3 is identical to the OnePlus Open, although some minor cosmetic differences may exist.

Evan has shared even more images of the Find N3 in a separate thread, including marketing images, feature highlights, specs, and even the software.

As we can see from the marketing images, OPPO will highlight the thickness (or rather, its thinness) and weight, fit and finish, fast charging, and the multitasking capabilities of the Find N3.

Here we have a good look at the Color OS launcher on the book-style foldable, revealing a homescreen that is almost like two homescreens of a glass-slab smartphone. We also get a look at the split-screen multitasking on the phone and the dual pane looks of the Weather, Files, and Recorder apps.

Separately, Yogesh Brar has leaked all the major specifications of the OnePlus Open, which will also be shared across the OPPO Find N3.

Curiously, the leak also mentions a separate charging spec for the EU, which indicates that OnePlus could also launch the Open in the EU. The exact regions within Europe will remain a guess for now, as the companies are facing a patent dispute against Nokia across multiple markets in the EU.

The OnePlus Open launches on October 19, 2023. Pricing is rumored to be $1,699 for the 512GB storage and 16GB RAM variant. The only information left to know is the official pricing and availability, which we shall find out soon.

