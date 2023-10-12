OnePlus Open takes back seat to identical twin, to be announced hours later

TL;DR OPPO Find N3 and OnePlus Open are the same exact foldable phone.

OPPO plans on announcing the Find N3 on Thursday, October 19 at 2:30 a.m. ET.

The OnePlus Open won’t be announced until Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The time is almost here for OnePlus to announce its first foldable phone. But before that happens, it looks like OPPO’s version of the same foldable will be announced hours ahead of the OnePlus Open.

OPPO has announced that it will hold a live global launch event for the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip on Thursday, October 19. The event is set to kick off at 14:30 GMT+8, if you live in the US, that time converts to 2:30 a.m. ET. If you want to get up early (or stay up late) to watch the event live, you’ll be able to watch right here in the video below.

Conversely, OPPO’s subbrand OnePlus revealed its OnePlus Open event would start at 11:00 a.m. ET on October 19. OPPO and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the Find N3 and OnePlus Open are the same phone, so it’s interesting that they aren’t launching at the same time. You could even say the Open is taking a back seat to the Find N3.

Regardless, it should be a big moment for both companies. The Find N3/Open is said to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, at least 256GB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging. Along with that, it is expected to come with a 7.82-inch 2,268 x 2,440 folding screen and a 6.31-inch 2,484 x 1,116 external display.

Leaks have suggested that the device will cost $1,699 in the US. That undercuts Google’s and Samsung’s foldables by about $100.

