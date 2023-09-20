OnePlus Open launch date leaked, coming after Pixel 8 series

MySmartPrix

TL;DR OnePlus Open might be the last major smartphone to launch this year.

It will come weeks after the Pixel 8 series, as per a new leak.

OnePlus has also announced that it’s launching the foldable “soon.”

OnePlus has been talking about and teasing its first foldable phone — the OnePlus Open —for a while now. The company announced today that the phone is launching “soon.” However, it didn’t reveal the OnePlus Open’s exact launch date officially. That information is now coming from tipster Max Jambor.

According to Jambor’s post on X, formerly Twitter, we can expect the OnePlus Open launch on October 19. That’s a good two weeks after Google announces the Pixel 8 series on October 4. Clearly, OnePlus wanted the Pixel mania to wash off before it announces its next big venture in the smartphone space.

Max Jambor

OnePlus Open: Rumored specs While OnePlus hasn’t shared much about the OnePlus Open, leaks have given us a fair idea about what to expect. Renders for the book-style foldable leaked some time ago, showing a relatively slim design, flat edges, pleather back with a large circular camera cutout, and the popular alert slider.

The Open is expected to have a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED folding display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED front screen. Both displays should support a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaks further suggest the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 4,800mAh battery, and 67W fast charging.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Open could house a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor. The cover screen may get a 32MP shooter for selfies, and the 20MP selfie snapper could sit inside.

Comments