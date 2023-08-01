The OnePlus Open launch date may have been pushed back (for good reason)

TL;DR The OnePlus Open launch date has apparently been delayed.

The launch has apparently been postponed due to a switch from BOE to Samsung screens.

OnePlus confirmed back at MWC 2023 that it’s working on a foldable phone, and we’ve seen leaks and apparent renders since then. Two sources recently claimed that the so-called OnePlus Open will launch on August 26, but it sounds like this date just got postponed.

Frequent tipster Max Jambor has claimed on Twitter that the OnePlus Open launch date has been “pushed back a bit.”

Jambor asserts that the foldable has been delayed due to a switch from BOE screens to Samsung displays. The leaker suggested that display quality concerns were the main reason for the switch. Presumably, this switch was decided a few weeks ago at the very least rather than in the past few days, as this is a major change that could take a while.

Nevertheless, there’s no word on a new launch date for the OnePlus Open, but a week’s delay would mean that the launch coincides with IFA 2023.

The new foldable is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 7.8-inch folding display, a 6.3-inch smartphone screen, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging. It’s also said to arrive with a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens. So those looking for an alternative to the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 should keep this in mind.

