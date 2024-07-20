The OnePlus Open 2 might have a huge battery, and not just for a foldable

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A long-time tipster has claimed that OPPO and vivo are working on foldable phones with a 6,000mAh battery.

OPPO’s next foldable phone is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets.

That means the next OnePlus foldable could see a huge battery upgrade.

We aren’t expecting to see a OnePlus Open 2 later this year, as previous leaks suggest that the foldable phone will launch in 2025. However, a long-time leaker has issued more apparent details.

Prolific tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that OPPO and vivo are working on large foldable phones that could launch as soon as Q1 2025 and offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. We previously heard these claims about the rumored OPPO Find N5, but the tipster also asserted that the devices currently have a 6,000mAh battery.

Last year’s OPPO Find N3 was released in global markets as the OnePlus Open. So it’s believed that this new OPPO foldable (ostensibly the Find N5) could be the OnePlus Open 2 outside China. In fact, earlier leaks also point to the OnePlus foldable launching in 2025.

A OnePlus Open 2 with a 6,000mAh battery would be a massive upgrade over the original model’s 4,805mAh battery, while also being larger than the OnePlus 12’s already sizeable 5,400mAh battery. This upgrade could be particularly handy if you spend a lot of time using the folding screen rather than the smartphone display.

A larger battery in the OnePlus Open 2 would nevertheless be in line with the company’s current strategy, as it recently unveiled so-called Glacier Battery technology. This follows in the footsteps of HONOR and several other brands by offering silicon-based batteries for more capacity in the same physical size. The China-only OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was the first phone with this tech, bringing a 6,100mAh battery.

Digital Chat Station also reiterated previous leaks that HUAWEI was working on a tri-fold foldable with a dual-hinge design. The leaker added that this device would use a Kirin 9-series chipset and offer “various new technologies.”

