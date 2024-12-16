OnePlus Open 2 leak suggests OnePlus could fix all of Open's shortcomings

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the OnePlus Open 2 (an expected rebrand of the OPPO Find N5) could come with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, wireless charging, and water resistance.

The new foldable is expected to be thinner, lighter, and more durable than its predecessor.

The device could launch in China in Q1 2025, but we’d likely have to wait for a global launch.

The OnePlus Open is among the best foldables you can buy, even right now. However, the device is due for a refresh since it is over a year old. The company has not confirmed an eventual successor, but we’ve been hearing leaks about the OPPO Find N5, which is presumed to be rebranded into the OnePlus Open 2 for global markets. A fresh new leak is shedding light on some of the device’s specifications, and we’re excited to see that some of its bigger shortcomings could get fixed.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of the OPPO Find N5 on Weibo. According to the leaker, the device has entered the testing phase, with highlights such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The biggest highlight is that the flagship will support wireless charging, which was sorely missed on the Open, and would make it competitive in the US market. The cherry on top would be the IPX8 water resistance and the “anti-fall body structure,” meaning the upcoming flagship will be more durable than the last one.

The leak reiterates that we’d see a thinner and lighter device with the added bonus of longer battery life. Rounding off the package would be the 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Previous leaks have mentioned that we could see a triple 50MP rear camera setup, so it is expected to be a competitive flagship with foldability as a USP.

The OnePlus Open sold globally was a rebrand of the OPPO Find N3 sold in China. Chinese smartphone makers avoid the number “4” in their marketing names due to Chinese cultural beliefs, so the upcoming Find N5 could be rebranded as the Open 2. In comments to the post, the leaker mentioned that the Find N5 would be released in China in Q1 2025, so you can hope for a global launch after this point.

What do you think about the potential of OnePlus Open 2 based on these leaks? Let us know in the comments below!

