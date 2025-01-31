The OnePlus Open 2 could get a camera feature missing from even Samsung, Google flagships

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus Open 2 might arrive with a handy telephoto macro capability.

This would allow you to shoot macro snaps and general close-up shots with the telephoto camera.

This feature would make for a more flexible foldable phone camera experience.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find N5 foldable phone in the coming months, and this phone will likely launch in global markets as the OnePlus Open 2. We’ve already got our fair share of news and rumors, and we’ve now got another camera leak.

Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu reports that the OPPO Find N5 (and therefore OnePlus Open 2) will ship with telephoto macro support. In other words, the foldable phone will be able to shoot macro pictures with its telephoto camera.

Telephoto macro support is one of the most recent trends in smartphone photography, and I’ve found that it makes for more convenient macro shots than using an ultrawide camera. That’s because the telephoto camera lets you take close-up snaps from a distance away. By contrast, an ultrawide camera’s macro mode forces you to get extremely close to the subject, potentially blocking light and scaring it away if it’s an animal or insect. Check out a few samples below, with the first one snapped by the HUAWEI P60 Pro, the second and third shots taken by the vivo X100 Ultra, and the fourth one taken by the Sony Xperia 1 VI.

Telephoto or periscope cameras with macro support are useful for conventional photos, too. This means you can take sharp photos of a subject without having to step back. That’s handy if you’d like to take a close-up (but not quite macro) photo of someone or a pet. Either way, even conventional flagship Android phones from the likes of Google, Apple, and Samsung don’t offer macro capabilities via their telephoto cameras.

There’s no official word on a launch date for the OnePlus Open 2 launch date just yet, but there are plenty more leaked features worth knowing. The foldable is tipped to have an extremely thin and light design, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 5,900mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. The new device is also said to pack three 50MP rear cameras. We hope that means bigger sensors as the original OnePlus Open shipped with a 48MP main camera, a 64MP 3x periscope lens, and a 48MP ultrawide lens.

