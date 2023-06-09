Pre-order the OnePlus Nord N30 5G to score a free pair of Nord Buds 2

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is now available for pre-order in the US on Amazon and from OnePlus itself. Whichever retailer you go for, you can get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2, worth $60, when you buy. Let’s see where you’re better off pre-ordering.

You might prefer the convenience of Amazon, but OnePlus arguably offers more in terms of incentives. Getting the Nord Buds 2 for free is a good deal in itself, and Amazon will also throw in a free 90-day subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. While you don’t get the latter when you pre-order from OnePlus, you do 12 months of Google One cloud storage for free.

OnePlus Nord N30 OnePlus Nord N30 Great price • Big display • Big battery Good looking mid-range phone The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a well-equipped mid-range phone. Rocking a 108MP camera, 6.72-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and high-speed charging, it's a solid consideration, especially with a starting price often seen on budget phones. See price at Amazon Save $59.99 Free Nord Buds 2 See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus

It’s an even easier choice if you’re a student or you have an old device to switch up. OnePlus offers a 10% student discount on this order on top of the free earbuds. When you combine it with the $230 enhanced trade-in value that anyone can enjoy from the manufacturer, the phone and ‘buds could be almost free.

You might get your handset quicker directly from OnePlus, too — the landing page states that early shipping starts from June 8. In contrast, Amazon asserts that the phone will be released on June 15, with delivery available the next day on June 16.

Whichever retailer you choose, you’re getting some decent specs for your money. The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a triple camera array headlined by a 108MP sensor, and 67W charging of a 5,000 mAh battery that can have you ready for a day of use in just 30 minutes.

Follow the links in the widget above to explore the options for yourself.

Comments