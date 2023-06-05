The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is official, goes on pre-order in the US and Canada

TL;DR OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Nord N30 5G for US and Canada.

The phone is a rebrand of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

You can pre-order the phone for $300 in the US and get a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

Last month, we revealed that OnePlus was looking to expand its budget portfolio in the US with the addition of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. We expected the device to be a rebrand of the recently released OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite that was recently released in Europe and India. OnePlus has officially opened pre-orders for the Nord N30 5G in the US and Canada, though the company is still shy about revealing all of its specifications.

As revealed through XDA, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is now available to pre-order in the US for $300 and $380 in Canada. These prices are for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The phone is available in a single Chromatic Gray color option for now.

OnePlus is offering a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2 worth $59 as a pre-order bonus, an extra $30 off on trade-ins, and another 10% off as a student discount. The phone ships on June 8, 2023.

OnePlus has surprisingly not put up a complete specifications page alongside the pre-order page. While we know the Nord N30 5G is a Nord CE 3 Lite, we would still have preferred a confirmed spec sheet to accompany the pre-order. Some specifications are mentioned on the pre-order page, like 50W fast charging (compared to 67W on the Nord CE 3 Lite), a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 108MP primary camera.

Official sales channels are also not yet revealed, but we did reveal in our report that we expect the phone to be sold through T-Mobile and possibly Metro by T-Mobile as well.

While we await more confirmed information from OnePlus, you can decide based on the specifications of the Nord CE 3 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage in Europe. India gets a 256GB storage option as well. The primary rear camera is complemented with a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera.

