No April Fools' joke: OnePlus will launch a new Nord on April 1

TL;DR OnePlus will launch the Nord CE 4 on April 1.

The phone is set to pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

It will be available in two colors and could possibly bring 100W charging.

OnePlus has picked a rather amusing date to announce a new smartphone — the OnePlus Nord CE 4. The device is coming on April 1, and as per the press release, it will feature the octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor on board.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and Nord CE 2 as the new budget-friendly device in the company’s mid-range lineup. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 should also give the Nord CE 4 a good leg-up over the Snapdragon 782G SoC that powered its predecessor. The processor was first announced in November and brings a Kryo CPU with one prime core clocked at 2.63GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. We recently saw vivo launch the V30 with the same processor.

OnePlus says the Nord CE 4 should bring a 15% boost in CPU performance, a 50% boost in GPU performance, and a 20% boost in power saving compared to the Nord CE 3.

The company has also shared an image showing the phone’s back panel with a triple rear camera setup (see above). Additionally, OnePlus has confirmed that the CE 4 will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways.

According to previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 might be the same phone as the OPPO K12 expected to launch in China. The rumored information also suggested that the phone would have the Snapdrgaon 7 Gen 3 processor, and with OnePlus’ confirmation, it seems more likely that the leak was accurate. Given this, you can expect the Nord CE 4 to feature 100W charging. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the phone’s other specs.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also reportedly readying the Nord 4, which would be a more premium phone compared to the Nord CE 4. You can read all about the rumored specs and features of the OnePlus Nord 4 here.

