The next OnePlus Nord could be on the way soon, but will it be another rebrand?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus Nord 4 (or Nord 5) is likely next to launch, according to a leaker.

History tells us this could possibly be a rebrand of another OnePlus device.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 12, but we’ve now got a good idea of what’s coming next. It turns out that a sequel to one of its mid-range phones could be in the works.

The OnePlus Nord 4 may be next in line for launch, according to a post by smartphone leaker Max Jambor on X today. Jambor did not include specifications for the Nord 4, but if history is a good marker, OnePlus fans may find some clues from a different model.

We previously covered how OnePlus rebranded the China-only Ace 2V as the Nord 3 in Europe and India. So it’s theoretically possible that the OnePlus Nord 4 is a rebranded version of the rumored Ace 3V.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus and OPPO typically skip the number four, hence no OnePlus 4 or OPPO Find X4 series. So it’s possible the OnePlus Nord 4 is actually the OnePlus Nord 5.

What could the new OnePlus Nord offer? As a reference, a leaker on Weibo claims that the Ace 3V will offer a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, a 1.5K screen, and a 5,500mAh battery. That means it could share some features with the OnePlus 12R, which offers a similar screen resolution and battery size.

Jambor added that the new Nord is codenamed “Audi.” If true, it would be a bit of a departure from previous code names like “Larry” for the Nord CE.

The Nord 4 leak follows the launch of the OnePlus 12 back in January and the OnePlus Watch 2 a week ago. So when could the Nord 4 or 5 launch? That’s anyone’s guess at this point.

