The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could release in the US as the OnePlus Nord N30

OnePlus

TL;DR The OnePlus Nord N30 could be a rebrand of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, according to evidence spotted in the firmware.

The Nord CE 3 Lite was launched in India and Europe this week.

OnePlus has not officially announced anything about the Nord N30.

OnePlus launched the Nord CE 3 Lite in Europe and India this week, bringing a well-rounded product and a great addition to OnePlus’ portfolio. If you liked what you see from the new phone and were wondering if you could get it in the US, OnePlus may have something for you. OnePlus could be bringing the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to the US as the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

OnePlus forum member Some_Random_Username found evidence of a potential rebrand of the Nord CE 3 Lite as the OnePlus Nord N30. These hints were spotted via the A.07 software build that the Nord CE 3 Lite ships with.

Some_Random_Username on OnePlus forums

In the screenshot above, you can see that the same phone (as referenced through its product.type property) will be sold as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India and as the OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the USA. Further, OnePlus could also be looking at selling the phone through carriers such as T-Mobile and possibly Metro by T-Mobile as well. To recall, the OnePlus Nord N300 was also sold through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, so there’s precedence for the new phone to follow these sales channels.

The forum thread also mentions evidence of an FCC ID of 2ABZ2-AA534 for the Nord N30. However, the listing is not live yet, so we cannot comment on the same.

What to expect from a Nord N30? OnePlus has not announced anything regarding the launch of a Nord N30 device. But previous Nord devices in the US have seen their fair share of success, so we’re optimistic about seeing a successor to the Nord N20. It remains to be seen if the Nord N30 turns out to be the same phone as the Nord CE 3 Lite.

We’re not sure about pricing for the Nord N30 if it lands in the US. However, the Nord CE 3 Lite launched at £299 (~$371) in the UK.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD panel, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Europe. India gets a 256GB storage option as well. The primary rear camera is a 108MP shooter, complemented with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, as well as a 16MP selfie camera. The 5,000 mAh battery boasts support for 67W fast charging.

Comments