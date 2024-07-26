The brand-new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are 25% off!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds, chances are you’ve seen the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. These sit at the top of the mid-range market, and they have launched this month for just $80. If you’re on the fence, maybe today’s sale will push you over. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are currently going for just $60! Get the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for $60

This deal is available straight from the official OnePlus website, so there is no need to go searching around different retailers. The offer is also valid whether you get the Starry Black or Soft Jade color version. That said, there is no mention of how long the sale will last.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offers a great balance between quality and value, even at its full price. At $60 bucks, the deal only gets that much more irresistible. The oval-shaped case is nice and portable, not to mention quite good-looking. The earbuds also feature an IP55 rating, which is a nice treat at this price range.

You’ll also get a pretty nice set of features, including hybrid active noise cancelation, using smart technology that automatically adjusts ANC modes. There’s also Crystal Clear Call tech to clean up voice calls. Battery life is pretty great at 12 hours with ANC off. And even though the case is pretty small, it still holds up to 44 hours of charge.

Again, there is no mention of how long this offer will stick around, so make sure to make up your mind and get your pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro as soon as possible.

You might like

Comments