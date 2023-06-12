OnePlus Nord 3 official-looking press images leak, launch must be imminent

TL;DR Press renders of the OnePlus Nord 3 just leaked.

As expected, the phone is almost certainly a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

A leak of press renders usually suggests an imminent launch.

The OnePlus Nord 2 launched all the way back in July of 2021. Since then, we’ve seen variations on that model as well as other Nord-branded devices. But we’ve yet to see the true follow-up.

That could change quite soon. Thanks to WinFuture, we now have leaked press renders of what appears to be the fabled OnePlus Nord 3. You can see those renders above. The phone appears to come in two colors: a light green and a standard black/gray. OnePlus will likely brand these colors somehow, but we’re not certain what those names could be.

Eagle-eyed smartphone fans will notice this phone looks very familiar. That’s because this is almost certainly a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 2V, a phone the company launched in China only last March. As such, we’d expect the Nord 3 to have a lot of the same specs as that phone, which we cover in the next section.

As for a release date, leaked press renders like these usually mean a launch is right around the corner. We’d expect OnePlus to set a launch event either in June or early July.

OnePlus Nord 3: Potential specs Based on the confirmed specs of the Ace 2V, we can assume a lot about the Nord 3. Of course, OnePlus could change some or all of these specs for this release, but that usually doesn’t happen.

You can go ahead and expect a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The pixel count should be quite high at 2,772 x 1,240. Inside, you’ll probably find a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with 5G support. We’ll probably see 8GB of RAM paired with that SoC.

On the back, you should find three cameras: a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. Powering everything should be a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. We don’t expect wireless charging to be supported.

