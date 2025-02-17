A mini OnePlus flagship could outpace the S25 Ultra with a mega battery

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR An upcoming compact OnePlus flagship phone will purportedly offer a ~6,000mAh battery.

This would be much bigger than the batteries seen in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 range.

The phone is also said to offer a flat display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The OnePlus 13 is a strong contender for the best Android phone of the year so far, with a great design, blazing-fast performance, and a huge battery. We’ve heard leaks about a pocket-friendly OnePlus flagship phone in recent months, and it now sounds like this device won’t sacrifice battery life.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that an upcoming small OnePlus flagship phone (tipped to be the OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T) will offer a 6,000mAh battery at the very least.

This would be a huge battery for a smaller smartphone. In fact, this would be larger than the batteries inside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh) and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (5,060mAh). It would also be a little larger than the vivo X200 Pro Mini, which features a 6.39-inch display and a 5,700mAh battery.

This huge capacity is likely possible due to silicon-carbon battery technology. This enables more capacity for the same physical size as a standard lithium-ion battery or the same capacity in a smaller physical size. In fact, the OnePlus 13 uses this tech for its 6,000mAh battery.

Otherwise, the tipster also reiterates that this OnePlus phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a flat display. We’re guessing that there’ll be a few compromises in exchange for a smaller form factor (e.g. wireless charging, camera sensor size), but we’re keen to see more pocket-friendly flagship phones on the market.

