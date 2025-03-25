OnePlus brings its magnetic power bank to the US, with bundles for OnePlus 13 buyers

TL;DR OnePlus has launched its Slim Magnetic Power Bank in the US for $69.99.

It comes with a 5,000mAh capacity and supports both wired and wireless charging for iPhones and Android phones.

OnePlus is also offering bundle discounts and coupons for OnePlus 13 buyers and owners from March 25 to April 30 on OnePlus.com.

OnePlus is expanding its growing ecosystem of accessories in the US with the launch of the Slim Magnetic Power Bank. Initially announced in China last year, the wireless power bank is now available on OnePlus.com for $69.99 and is designed as a sleek companion for both iPhones and Android devices.

The power bank is available only in a minimalist silver finish and includes subtle branding on the front. It features a 5,000mAh battery in a slim and lightweight body (8.8mm thick and weighing 120 grams). OnePlus says it achieved the slim design by using high-energy density battery cells, aluminum alloy materials, and N52M magnets. Four LED lights on the bottom indicate battery levels, while a physical button on the side activates charging.

The power bank supports both USB-C wired charging and magnetic wireless charging. iPhones with MagSafe compatibility can take full advantage of the magnetic power bank, but OnePlus 13 users will need the OnePlus magnetic case for stronger magnetic attachment. That’s because the company’s latest flagship does not include built-in magnets.

As for charging speeds, the Slim Magnetic Power Bank supports 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, 10W wireless charging for Android devices, and 10W charging via USB-C when using a cable. These figures are modest at best — particularly the wired charging speeds, which feels underwhelming given the state of fast charging tech today.

It’s worth noting that with a capacity of 5,000mAh, the power bank won’t fully charge the OnePlus 13’s sizeable 6,000mAh battery in one go, although the OnePlus 13 already offers one of the best battery endurance on Android flagships.

Special offers for OnePlus 13 buyers To incentivize purchases, OnePlus is offering limited-time bundles that combine the Slim Magnetic Power Bank with the OnePlus 13 and the required magnetic case. From March 25 to April 30, 2025, buyers on OnePlus.com can get these combos at a discounted price: OnePlus 13 (256GB) + Power Bank + Magnetic Case: $849.99 (a $159.98 discount)

OnePlus 13 (512GB) + Power Bank + Magnetic Case: $949.99 (also $159.98 off) The company is also offering existing OnePlus 13 customers two exclusive coupons — $20 off the magnetic power bank and $10 off the compatible case — if they previously purchased the phone through OnePlus.com. These can be claimed via users’ OnePlus accounts during the same March 25 to April 30 window.

The new power bank could be worth considering for those already in the OnePlus ecosystem or those who are looking to buy the OnePlus 13 and can take advantage of the bundle offers. Other users may find cheaper or better alternatives in the market as 5,000 mAh wireless power banks often retail below $50, and higher-capacity 10,000 mAh magnetic power banks are also available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like