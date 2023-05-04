OnePlus might launch its first foldable in a dangerous month

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak claims OnePlus is launching a foldable phone in August.

An earlier leak claimed that the first OnePlus foldable would arrive in Q3 2023.

The foldable is said to have a large 2K screen.

During its OnePlus 11 launch event back in February, it’s believed that OnePlus teased its first foldable device. The official teaser image shown on the stage said “Coming in Q3.” A new leak suggests the OnePlus foldable launch may come at a bad time for competitors.

Rumors said that OnePlus’s device would have a distant Q3 launch window. This suggested we would likely see the phone sometime in September. But it looks like the launch could be closer to mid-Q3, based on Max Jambor’s information.

According to Jambor’s leak, OnePlus’s first foldable may launch in August. If this release window is correct, OnePlus could find itself poking a sleeping bear — Samsung. And as Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillion Brooks would probably now tell you, poking a bear isn’t the smartest thing to do.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Flip 5G, Samsung has launched its foldables in the month of August. Launching its first foldable around the same time as the established Galaxy Z series may prove to be a challenge for OnePlus. However, a leak has suggested that Samsung may push up the release of its bending phones by a few weeks, placing the launch in July.

From earlier reports, OnePlus’s foldable is said to have a large 2K display. This suggests that the device will likely be a book-style foldable rather than a clamshell. So this would put the device in competition with the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

It’s also believed to be a fully new product and not a rebranding of the Oppo Find N2. However, it’s possible that the phone could have a lot in common with the Oppo foldable.

