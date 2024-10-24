Circle to Search arrives on OnePlus phones with Oxygen OS 15

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Circle to Search is coming to OnePlus phones with the Oxygen OS 15 update.

The feature lets users quickly search for text, images, or videos on their screen by drawing a circle, highlighting, or tapping.

It’s unclear if Circle to Search will be available on all OnePlus devices, including the Nord series.

OnePlus has just announced Oxygen OS 15, it’s new software based on Android 15. Alongside an array of exciting new AI features, Oxygen OS 15 also brings Circle to Search to OnePlus phones.

Initially popularized by Samsung and Pixel devices, Circle to Search allows users to quickly access search functionality by simply drawing a circle on their screen, highlighting, or tapping. With a simple long press of the navigation bar or home button, OnePlus users with Oxygen Os 15 devices can activate Circle to Search to search for images, text, or videos displayed on their screens.

Circle to Search has garnered considerable attention for its ease of use. Since its launch, the feature has also been added to many other Android phones, including devices from Motorola and HONOR. Here’s a complete list of Circle to Search-ready phones.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has yet to clarify whether Circle to Search will be available on all its devices, including the more budget-friendly Nord series set to receive Oxygen OS 15. We know the feature isn’t hardware dependent, so technically, all OnePlus phones with Oxygen OS 15 should be able to support Circle to Search.

