Here's why OnePlus bricked your phone when you tried downgrading it

TL;DR OnePlus has spoken out after some users experienced bricked devices when trying to downgrade their phones or install custom ROMs.

The company confirmed that it had “temporarily paused” downgrades from 16.0.2.50x firmware versions due to security reasons.

OnePlus added that it will restore the ability to downgrade in its next regular software update.

OnePlus drew the ire of some enthusiasts last week when it emerged that new firmware for select devices introduced Anti-Rollback Protection (ARB). This hardware-level protection measure means users would brick their devices if they tried to downgrade the software or install a custom ROM. Fortunately, OnePlus has revealed that this isn’t a permanent state of affairs.

OnePlus told Android Authority in an emailed response that this was a temporary measure to boost security: To further strengthen device security, we’ve temporarily paused the ability to downgrade from 16.0.2.50x software builds to older builds. We will be restoring the ability to downgrade software builds in our next routine software update, but in the meantime customers looking to downgrade their build can contact OnePlus after sales channels directly.

Affected devices reportedly include the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 15, and the China-only OnePlus Ace 5 series. Previous coverage suggested that the issue affects OnePlus phones running ColorOS (used on OnePlus devices in China) rather than the global OxygenOS software. However, OnePlus confirmed to Android Authority that its aforementioned statement applied to OxygenOS devices. That means some global devices can also be bricked by attempting a firmware downgrade or installing a custom ROM.

OnePlus’s statement also comes after an unsubstantiated claim that the company prevented firmware downgrades due to a vulnerability that could allow a stolen device to be wiped clean and sold as a fully functional phone. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed or denied this claim, but we’re still glad the company is taking steps that would prevent such incidents, even if coincidentally.

Custom ROM enthusiasts and people who simply want to go back to older software versions should nevertheless be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But people with bricked devices will need to contact the company’s customer support for recourse.

