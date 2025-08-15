OnePlus will limit bootloader unlocking, but it's not all bad news

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Android has evolved significantly in the last decade, and one noticeable shift has been in the decline of custom development in Android. Custom ROMs or mods are far less popular among users, and while one reason is the perception of finesse in Android skins, OEMs have been pulling support. Recently, Samsung placed roadblocks to bootloader unlocking, which is key to installing any custom mods or rooting an Android device, and another major phone brand — OnePlus — is placing additional hurdles.

OnePlus has announced a new system that limits who can unlock the bootloader on their phones. Stating reasons such as “data security” and an enhanced “system stability” (based on machine translation from Chinese), OnePlus has introduced a new procedure where anyone wanting to unlock the bootloader on their devices must first fill out an online request form for “Deep Testing.”

Besides filling out the application form, users must ensure that their devices are not associated with any operator plans or have special enterprise or government-specific builds running on them. OnePlus also notes that you can apply for bootloader unlocking only once in 30 days, which is still better than Xiaomi, which recently limited the number of requests to one per year.

However, the announcement offers some sense of relief, too. Firstly, these requirements are only applicable to users in China, as they will only be enforced when their devices are updated to ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It does not guarantee OnePlus will not enforce the same measures worldwide, although the support page clarifies that these restrictions will not apply to previous versions of ColorOS. That will be beneficial for anyone wanting to breathe life into an older or unsupported OnePlus phone, though users with new phones are not likely to appreciate it.

OnePlus is also assuring users that simply unlocking the bootloader won’t void the phone’s warranty, so long as they can return the device to the original firmware. This has been the company’s stance for as long as anyone can remember.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first instance when OnePlus has placed restrictions on bootloader unlocking. More than six years ago, OnePlus mandated certain OnePlus 6T users in the US to fill out requests to unlock the bootloader, preventing them from doing it immediately. However, it was enforced only on devices bought in contract with T-Mobile, which made the application process mandatory.

Nonetheless, OnePlus’ restrictions, despite being limited to China, signal a shift in brands’ openness towards customization and third-party development for Android devices, and it is especially disconcerting coming from a brand that owes its initial success to the custom ROM community.

