Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus Black Friday deals: Save $500 on flagship phones
Black Friday has come early to OnePlus fans, with every flagship device in the manufacturer’s range subject to eye-catching price reductions this week. For instance, the impressive OnePlus Open is a lot more of a palatable gateway to foldable phones right now, with a $500 markdown dropping it to just $1,199.99.
OnePlus’s conventional phone lineup also has significant savings applied, with a record $250 off the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R down to only $399.99. For budget phone fans, the OnePlus Nord N30 is on sale for $229.99, saving you $70.
The wide-ranging OnePlus Black Friday sale stretches far beyond phones. Check out these other highlights from the promotion:
- OnePlus Buds 3 for $67.99 ($32 off)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for $119.99 ($60 off)
- OnePlus Watch 2 for $199.99 ($100 off)
- OnePlus Watch 2R for $169.99 ($60 off)
- OnePlus Pad 2 for $449.99 ($100 off)
- OnePlus Pad for $299.99 ($180 off)
- OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for $29.99 ($50 off)
OnePlus doesn’t serve up these types of deep discounts every day. Take a look for yourself via the links above, or head over to our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest tech offers.