OnePlus Black Friday deals: Save $500 on flagship phones

Black Friday has come early to OnePlus fans, with every flagship device in the manufacturer’s range subject to eye-catching price reductions this week. For instance, the impressive OnePlus Open is a lot more of a palatable gateway to foldable phones right now, with a $500 markdown dropping it to just $1,199.99 .

OnePlus’s conventional phone lineup also has significant savings applied, with a record $250 off the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R down to only $399.99 . For budget phone fans, the OnePlus Nord N30 is on sale for $229.99 , saving you $70.

The wide-ranging OnePlus Black Friday sale stretches far beyond phones. Check out these other highlights from the promotion:

OnePlus doesn’t serve up these types of deep discounts every day. Take a look for yourself via the links above, or head over to our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest tech offers.