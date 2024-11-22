Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

OnePlus Black Friday deals: Save $500 on flagship phones

OnePlus's earbuds and wearables are also subject to massive discounts.
By

Published on6 hours ago

The OnePlus Open is on sale for Black Friday.
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Black Friday has come early to OnePlus fans, with every flagship device in the manufacturer’s range subject to eye-catching price reductions this week. For instance, the impressive OnePlus Open is a lot more of a palatable gateway to foldable phones right now, with a $500 markdown dropping it to just $1,199.99.

OnePlus’s conventional phone lineup also has significant savings applied, with a record $250 off the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R down to only $399.99. For budget phone fans, the OnePlus Nord N30 is on sale for $229.99, saving you $70.

See price at Best Buy
OnePlus Open
29%off
OnePlus Open
See price at Best Buy
Save $500.00
See price at Best Buy
OnePlus 12R
20%off
OnePlus 12R
See price at Best Buy
Save $100.00
See price at Best Buy
OnePlus 12
31%off
OnePlus 12
See price at Best Buy
Save $250.00

The wide-ranging OnePlus Black Friday sale stretches far beyond phones. Check out these other highlights from the promotion:

OnePlus doesn’t serve up these types of deep discounts every day. Take a look for yourself via the links above, or head over to our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest tech offers.

You might like
    DealsNews
    Black FridayDealsOnePlus