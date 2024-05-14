The Android 15 beta is now available on the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has brought the first Android 15 beta to the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open.

The company has cautioned against installing this software on your primary device.

There are plenty of known issues with this beta software already.

TECNO just announced that it would bring the Android 15 beta to one of its phones, making it the first non-Pixel OEM to announce its beta plans. Now, OnePlus is going one better by actually releasing the first Android 15 beta.

OnePlus revealed on its community forum (h/t: 1NormalUsername on Twitter) that the Android 15 beta 1 is now available for the unlocked OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open foldable. The Chinese brand clarified that this beta update was meant for developers and advanced users. They also cautioned that the update isn’t meant for people who use their OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open as their primary device, adding that you could brick your phone by trying this.

The company has listed a variety of known issues for each phone running Android 15 beta 1, as seen below.

OnePlus 12 known issues There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.

In certain scenarios, Wi-Fi may not be able to connect to the printer

The Smart Lock function cannot be used.

Some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios.

In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.

Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes

Stability issues in specific scenarios.

Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.

The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.

OnePlus Open known issues There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.

Some camera functions display abnormally under certain scenes.

In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.

Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes

There are stability issues in specific scenarios.

The split screen function of the main screen is abnormal in some scenarios.

After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.

Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.

The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

Long pressing the main body of a picture in Photos cannot trigger the smart select and cutout function.

Creating the System Cloner and open, when input the main system password, it will crash to the desktop and the multitask button and home button of are unavailable.

The size of the drop-down status bar quick switch is abnormal after the screen resolution is switched between Standard and High. You can switch to the original resolution to restore it. (Method:Settings > Display & brightness > Screen Resolution > Standard or High) OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will get Android 15 beta 1 in China (h/t: @realMlgmXyysd on Twitter). Of course, OnePlus phones in China use OPPO’s Color OS Android skin.

In any event, you can grab the update files and view installation instructions on the OnePlus Community forum.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments