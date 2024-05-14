This is the first non-Pixel OEM to confirm Android 15 beta access

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR TECNO is the first third-party manufacturer to reveal Android 15 beta program details.

The beta program will be available on the recently released TECNO Camon 30 Pro 5G smartphone.

We’re expecting more brands to hop on the bandwagon this week.

Google has allowed Pixel owners to install the Android 15 beta on their phones for roughly a month now. Other manufacturers haven’t joined the party just yet, but that’s changing as a prominent Chinese brand is the first third-party OEM to reveal Android 15 beta details.

TECNO has confirmed to Android Authority that it will indeed offer the Android 15 beta. The beta program will be available on the recently launched TECNO Camon 30 Pro 5G smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer didn’t reveal a timeline for the beta program to kick off.

If history is anything to go by, we’re expecting more Android OEMs to announce their Android 15 beta program details this week to coincide with the Google I/O developer conference.

Android 15 brings features like partial screen sharing/recording, satellite connectivity support, a sensitive notification feature for content like one-time passwords, and several other tweaks. But we hope manufacturers are able to narrow the gap between Android 15’s stable release and their own software updates.

