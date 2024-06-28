Android 15 beta 2 rolls out for the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out the second Android 15 beta update for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open.

The update brings several bug fixes and improvements, but it’s not stable enough to be installed on your primary device.

The builds still have a host of known issues on both devices.

OnePlus was the first non-Pixel OEM to release Android 15 beta builds for its devices, and it seems to be keeping pace with subsequent releases. The second Android 15 beta for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open has started rolling out to beta testers today, bringing several improvements and bug fixes.

OnePlus announced the rollout on its community forum earlier today (h/t: 1NormalUsername on Twitter), highlighting the changes reproduced below.

System Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue that the Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

Fixes some issues in the split-screen model on the main screen. (OnePlus Open ONLY)

Connection Fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues in specific scenarios.

Fixes some problems that the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with a PC or PAD.

Fixes an issue that the Personal hotspot may not be able to open after modifying the security settings.

Camera Fixes some functional issues of the camera in specific scenarios.

Fixes the issue of the Smart Image Matting function failure in certain scenarios.

Apps Fixes compatibility issues with some third-party apps. The company reiterated that the update, even with the bug fixes, was only meant for developers and advanced users. The build still has a host of known issues, so it’s not ideal for those who use their OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open as their primary device. OnePlus has listed all the known issues on both phones, as seen below.

OnePlus 12 known issues When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.

Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.

The camera may freeze when switching to HI-RES mode when taking photos.

When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.

There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios.

OnePlus Open known issues Recent task card do not disappear after splitting the screen in certain scenarios.

The photo does not show the ProXDR button after taking a photo in specific scenarios.

The booting animation interface on the external screen is incomplete.

After opening the floating window on the desktop, the taskbar displays abnormally when switching between the main screen and the outer screen.

When playing music, pull down the control center and click the media output button of the media player panel, the system interface stops running.

Air gesture cannot be turned off after it is turned on.

When setting the icon style in the Wallpapers & style, switching failed between Aquamorphic icons and custom icons.

There are probabilistic stability issues in certain scenarios. If you have prior experience testing beta software and want to install Android 15 beta 2 on your OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open despite the known issues, you can follow the instructions provided in the forum post linked above.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments